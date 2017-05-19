Rowan Atkinson returning for third Johnny English movie

We’re still waiting with bated breath to find out for sure whether Daniel Craig will return to play James Bond a fifth time – but it looks like a certain other big screen British spy is coming back with the same actor in tow.

Yes, there’s a third ‘Johnny English’ movie in the works, with Rowan Atkinson set to reprise the role of the dim-witted secret agent. Details are extremely thin on the ground at present, but according to Chortle, the comedy sequel has entered pre-production and is eyeing an October 2018 release.

Based on a character Atkinson created for a series of Barclaycard TV ads in the 1990s, ‘Johnny English’ hit cinemas in 2003, casting the comedy icon alongside John Malkovich, Ben Miller and Natalie Imbruglia.

Looks like he gets the point. (Credit: Universal) More

Though only a modest box office success (approx. $160 million worldwide), the character proved popular enough for Atkinson to reprise the role in 2011’s ‘Johnny English Reborn,’ co-starring Gillian Anderson, Rosamund Pike and Daniel Kaluuya (and which, rather uncannily, also made $160 million worldwide).

Peter Howitt directed the original from a script co-written by longtime Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, whilst Oliver Parker directed the sequel from a script by Hamish McColl. No word yet on who will be on directing or writing duties on the third film.

