Rose McGowan said ‘day of reckoning’ would come for Hollywood

Rose McGowan said in an interview, given months before the Harvey Weinstein scandal, that there will be a “day of reckoning coming” for Hollywood.

The actress also said that “Hollywood acts as a mafia”, and that she is “not afraid” to keep industry secrets.

McGowan is among a number of actresses to have accused film producer Weinstein of sexual harassment, along with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lea Seydoux and Cara Delevingne.

She has also become prominent in recent days for launching a petition to dissolve The Weinstein Company – the film studio from which Weinstein has now been fired – and for telling actor Ben Affleck to “f*** off” amid the controversy.

McGowan, best known for the Scream films and TV series Charmed, spoke to The Fall magazine in June, and the interview was published on September 28.

Without making a direct reference to the current Weinstein allegations, McGowan said: “I kind of realised Hollywood acts as a mafia, except I realised one day that they never asked me to join.

“They just assumed I’d keep their secrets.

“Nobody goes against them for fear of reprisal. Well, I’m not afraid.”

She said she is “not saying things that are earth-shattering”, and added: “I’m just the only one saying them.”

Having now put her acting career behind her to focus on music, directing and other artistic endeavours, McGowan said filming a video recently “gave me some PTSD”.

“I agreed to be in a friend’s video recently and, frankly, it kind of traumatised me being in front of the camera again,” she said.

“It kind of gave me some PTSD, so there’s really nothing I miss about it.”

The interview also saw McGowan refer to the film industry as a “cult”, comparing it to the religious commune in Italy in which she grew up.

She said: “I was completely on display at a young age, performing for other people – you know, good public relations for the cult. ‘Don’t step out of line, little girl’.

“It’s extremely similar to Hollywood. The funny thing is, I see cults everywhere, and I don’t mean just religious cults.”

Later, she said she “still felt loneliness” when away from Hollywood, but that “I’ve always been kind of alone”.

“I was like that when I was a child, and then I’m sold as a sex symbol in Hollywood, and what that does is it ostracises you from women, and it makes every man think he can touch you and own you.

