Rose McGowan and Asia Argento slam Corden for cracking Weinstein jokes

Rose McGowan and Asia Argento have criticised James Corden for making jokes about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The actresses – who have both gone public claiming they were assaulted by the Hollywood producer – expressed their disgust on social media about The Late Late Show host cracking jokes at an AmfAR charity gala.

Corden was hosting the event in front of stars including Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks in Los Angeles when he said: “It’s a beautiful night here in LA. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”

Other jokes included: “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath.”

McGowan tweeted a clip of Corden’s speech and wrote: “YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET.”

She said in an another tweet: “Hearing the audience’s vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are.”

The actress then called on CBS, which airs The Late Late Show, to donate money to a women’s centre.

Argento also shared a clip of Corden’s speech on Twitter and said: “Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him #amfARLosAngeles.”

The jokes have also been widely condemned on social media where one user said: “If the problem is Hollywood not taking systemic sexual abuse seriously, the solution does not involve James Corden making light of the issue.”

Another said: “I’ve always made it my mission to tell every American I meet that we hate James Corden in the UK. Now they know why.”

Corden’s first big break in Hollywood came when he played Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts in The Weinstein Company’s film One Chance.