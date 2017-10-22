A Room With A View actress Rosemary Leach dies ‘after a short illness’

The star said he thought of the 81-year-old actress as his ‘surrogate mother’.

Stage and screen actress Rosemary Leach has died after a short illness, her agent has said.

Leach was best known for the films A Room With A View and That’ll Be The Day.

She also played Grace in episodes of the sitcom My Family.

Her agent Caroline de Wolfe said in a statement: “It is with great sadness I must report the news that Rosemary Leach died in hospital yesterday, Saturday 21st October, after a short illness.”

Leach, thought to be 81, won an Olivier Award for her performance in the play 84 Charing Cross Road.

She was twice nominated for a supporting actress Bafta for her roles in A Room With A View and That’ll Be The Day.

She is survived by her husband Colin Starkey.