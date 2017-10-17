Ron Howard wraps production and reveals title of Solo: A Star Wars Story

The troubled ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo movie has finally called it a wrap – and now, courtesy of its director, we finally know its official title.

Ron Howard just posted this little video message to the fans on Twitter; watch to the end to see a little reveal, with the assistance of Chewbacca.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here’s a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Yes, the prequel will be entitled ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’

The suffix was pretty much a given after ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ but up to this point the film’s full title had not been officially revealed.

63-year old Howard, veteran director with over 40 credits to his name and a Best Director Academy Award for ‘A Beautiful Mind,’ was enlisted to take over on ‘Solo’ in June 2017, following the shock dismissal of original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller six months into production.

As well as completing principal photography, Howard has also overseen significant reshoots. It remains to be seen how the directorial credit will be allocated on the final film.

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ will see Alden Ehrenreich take over from Harrison Ford as a younger incarnation of the iconic space smuggler, with Donald Glover filling Billy Dee Williams’ boots (and cape) as a young Lando Calrissian.

Woody Harrelson also appears as Beckett, said to be Solo’s mentor, whilst Joonas Suotamo – introduced as the new Chewbacca in ‘The Force Awakens,’ and set to reprise the role in ‘The Last Jedi’ – plays the Wookie a third time here.

Emilia Clarke co-stars as a character known only as Kira, whilst other unnamed roles are taken by Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ hits screens on 25 May 2018. Before then, the eighth instalment in the official chronology ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ opens on 14 December.

