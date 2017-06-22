Ron Howard will direct Star Wars: Han Solo movie

‘Han Solo’ just got a new director…

And it’s none other than Ron Howard.

Following the high-profile exit of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, it looks as though the upcoming ‘Han Solo’ spin-off film has landed its new director – Ron Howard.

“The Millennium Falcon has a new pilot,” says The Hollywood Reporter. “Ron Howard has been named as the new director of Lucasfilm and Disney’s untitled Han Solo movie, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.”

The news has since been confirmed by StarWars.com with an official statement:

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”

And as it stands, the film’s 25 May 2018 release date remains unchanged.

The former ‘Han Solo’ directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, were let go just two days ago, with only three weeks left of principal photography. They had already completed four and a half months of filming.

But it looks as though ‘creative differences’ between themselves and Lawrence Kasdan, as well as Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, saw the pair removed from the production.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller exited Han Solo earlier this week – Credit: WENN More

Since then, Ron Howard has been rumoured to be in the mix to take over… and now it looks as though Disney and Lucasfilm have managed to reel him in.

And there’s not a moment to lose.

“Howard, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, will meet with the actors — Alden Ehrenreich is playing the iconic smuggler, Donald Glover is playing Lando Calrissian, with Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton also on the roll call — to soothe a rattled set and will pore over a rough edit to see what the project has and still needs.”

It seems that, despite creative problems, the ‘Han Solo’ movie won’t be going back to the drawing board… and will likely continue to feel Lord and Miller’s influence as Ron Howard steps in to take the helm.

“Howard is considered to be a safe choice to complete the task, someone who will more than ably finish the movie while being a calming presence on set.”

And with the production up in the air, it sounds as though a safe choice is exactly what Disney and Lucasfilm are looking for, to take over from the often improv. style of Lord and Miller.

But how much of their original film will remain?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the infamous smuggler, alongside Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie heads to cinemas on 25 May 2018.

