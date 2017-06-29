Ron Howard Trolls Fans After His First Day of Shooting Han Solo Film

Ron Howard officially started working on the Star Wars Han Solo stand-alone on Thursday. And to commemorate the moment, he trolled fans a little on Twitter.

Howard shared a picture from the set of the film. The only problem: The picture was of the floor, a few bottles of water, and his feet.

Cool scene today but I'm afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my 1st day on the set of the Untitled Han Solo movie pic.twitter.com/RB15lG7FGE

— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 29, 2017

"Cool scene today but I'm afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my 1st day on the set of the Untitled Han Solo movie," Howard tweeted.

Former directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were fired from the highly anticipated film on June 20. Howard was named as the director to take the reins two days later.

In his first public statement since announcing the departure, Miller quoted Han Solo from the moment in A New Hope when the character was under duress.

