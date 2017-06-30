Ron Howard teases Star Wars fans with first on-set pic from Han Solo

Howard… celebrates his first day on the set of the Han Solo movie at Pinewood – Credit: Yahoo File

The ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off movie has its new director in Ron Howard, and it looks like he’ll be providing regular photographic updates from the Pinewood set.

Just don’t expect them to reveal too much.

Taking to Twitter on his first day at work, he effused: “Cool scene today but I’m afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my 1st day on the set of the Untitled Han Solo movie.”

Cool scene today but I'm afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my 1st day on the set of the Untitled Han Solo movie pic.twitter.com/RB15lG7FGE — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 29, 2017





Erm… thanks Ron. They’re pretty cool bottles of water, though. Perhaps he’ll loosen up a bit over the next few weeks.

Quite how much Howard has on his plate at the moment remains unknown, following the firing of previous directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord.

Whether it’s extensive re-shoots of footage already in the can – perhaps the most likely situation – or finishing up what they started, it’s been a somewhat bumpy ride for Lucasfilm, which announced Miller and Lord as the helmsmen for the Han Solo origin story last year.

But it appeared that the duo – who came from box office glory with movies like ’21 and 22 Jump Street’ and ‘The Lego Movie’ – and their vision differed starkly from that of Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

“She didn’t even like the way they folded their socks,” one source told The Hollywood Reporter in describing the ‘friction’ on set.

The movie is due out on May 25, 2018.

