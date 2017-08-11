Ron Howard shares Han Solo movie set photos: Picks of his latest pics

Although it seemed like Disney and Lucasfilm’s upcoming Han Solo spin-off film was in crisis after the studio, months into production, fired original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the subsequent hiring of Ron Howard to steer the blockbuster ship to port has apparently been a smooth one. And if silence from the set about further troubles has been an encouraging sign, so too have Howard’s consistent social-media reports (on Twitter and Instagram), which indicate the Da Vinci Code filmmaker is in his element operating in his new sci-fi milieu.

Over the past two weeks, Howard has provided some cheeky sneak peeks at work on the forthcoming film, which is still on track to arrive in theaters next summer. For example, earlier today, he provided a quick video of an old ice-coated speeder that’s seen far better days:

Where old Speeders go to die. pic.twitter.com/WITP1xpzvf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 10, 2017





That followed yesterday’s clip of a crane rehearsing a forthcoming shot on the green screen-utilizing project:

Rehearsing a crane shot as we wait for sundown – pic.twitter.com/gg2MJ0aAAK — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 10, 2017





Close attention is also apparently being paid to props, including some enticing-looking – but completely inedible – alien food:





Earlier this month, he let it be known that quite a bit of action-set-piece planning was accomplished via the use of action figures:

action figures really help us figure out high octane action for #UntitledHanSoloMovie Yes folks, this is my day job pic.twitter.com/a1SsQBC6rn — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 4, 2017





He also revealed that (faux-spoiler alert!) droids will be working side-by-side with humans in the film:





Moreover, at least one of those droids required some character-motivation input from the director himself:





These latest posts certainly suggest that Howard is having fun shepherding the still-untitled Han Solo movie to completion. And that, in turn, is encouraging for Star Wars fans throughout the universe, given that it’s arrival date isn’t that far, far away — May 25, 2018 to be exact.

