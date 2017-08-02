Ron Howard says Han Solo movie is coming along "great"

From Digital Spy

With the announcement that Ron Howard took over directing the untitled Han Solo movie, following The Lego Movie's Phil Lord and Chris Miller leaving the project, fans worried the wheels had come off (or rather, the hyperdrive had broken down).

But you shouldn't worry about it. According to Howard, the film is "coming along great".

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly's Heat Vision, the director said: "It's a fantastic script, a great cast and I am having a fantastic creative experience with it."

Howard definitely looks like he's been having fun on the set, constantly trolling fans with super top secret behind-the-scenes posts on social media that reveal absolutely nothing about the plot.

Woody Harrelson recently praised the film's main star Alden Ehrenreich, who has the humungous task of stepping into the shoes of Harrison Ford.

"He's a great actor and a great guy, [with a] great sense of humour," he said, I think it could be one of the funnier Star Wars movies."

Even funnier than this clip below?! Shut the front door, Harrelson!

While we don't know too much about the plot of the film just yet, actor Spencer Wilding said that it won't be him donning the iconic Darth Vader suit for the film – despite rumours to suggest as much.

One person who we know is joining the cast is Warwick Davis, reuniting with Ron Howard 30 years after they worked together on Willow.

The Han Solo movie is currently due for release on May 25, 2018 (but we're betting it will come out in December like the last few).

