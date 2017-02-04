'Rogue One's' Galen Erso — With a Mouse Droid! — Finally Gets the 'Star Wars' Action-Figure Treatment

When we hauled a backpack full of action figures with us to San Francisco for the Rogue One junket in December, there was one notable character missing in action. So while Felicity Jones undressed her Jyn Erso, Diego Luna admired his Cassian Andor, Donnie Yen showed off the moves of Chirrut Îmwe, Alan Tudyk and Riz Ahmed battled their K-2SO and Bodhi Rook mini-mes (watch above), and even Ben Mendelsohn took stock of his Orson Krennic likeness, poor Mads Mikkelsen didn’t have a doll to play with. That injustice has been remedied: Hasbro on Friday unveiled its Galen Erso 3.75-inch action figure and it comes with an added bonus for Star Wars fans.

The Erso figure comes with an MSE-6 Imperial repair droid, a.k.a. the mouse droid, a diminutive droid that appeared throughout the original trilogy, beginning with A New Hope in 1977, as well as Rogue One and The Force Awakens. This is the first time a 3.75-inch-scale mouse droid has been released by Hasbro since 1999.

The toy company also showed off several other Rogue One figures, including individual figures of the blue Mon Calamari fleet commendar Admiral Raddus and Lieutenant Sefla (one of the Rebel Alliance soldiers involved in the climactic ground battle; in the Rogue One novelization we learn he gives Jyn Erso the rank of sergeant during the flight from Yavin to Scarif), as well as a two-pack containing Bistan (the character director Gareth Edwards’s referred to as his “space monkey”) and a Scarif shoretrooper.

