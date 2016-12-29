'Rogue One': Vader's Final Scene Redone Shot-for-Shot in Epic Lego Fashion

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

The ability to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of Legos.

THR’s Heat Vision recently happened upon a YouTube project that was too epic not to share with Star Wars fans.

Someone going by the screen name Lego Man put together an amazingly well done, shot-for-shot climax of Rogue One when (spoiler alert) Darth Vader just goes off.

If you have seen Rogue One and were blown away by that moment (as most of us were), this is a fantastic way to enjoy it again.

The video, a little more than two minutes long, already has more than 161,000 views.

And this is not Lego Man’s only work. He has a collection of fantastic Star Wars reshoots and other assorted films using Legos, which we highly recommend checking out.

C-3PO’s Lost Limb Gets Lego-ized Backstory: