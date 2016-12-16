'Rogue One,' 'The Jungle Book' Among 10 Films Still in Oscars Visual Effects Race

By Carolyn Giardina, The Hollywood Reporter

Ten films including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which opens today, will advance in the visual effects Oscar race, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday.

Five of the 10 are from Disney: The Jungle Book, Rogue One, The BFG, and a pair of Marvel titles, Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange.

Also notable is Kubo and the Two Strings: To find an animated film that was nominated in the VFX category, one must look back to 1993’s stop-motion The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The 10 films are:

Arrival

The BFG

Captain America: Civil War

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Passengers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

