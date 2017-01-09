‘Rogue One’ Has Lackluster Opening Weekend Box Office in China

Will Lerner
Superfan Movies

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a box office success in 2016. The Washington Post says Rogue One earned $477.3 million, so it’s not a stretch to imagine it will soon overtake Finding Dory’s $486.3 million haul. Yet, while Rogue One was a hit in the US, it might not be in China.

This moment seems to suggest Alan Tudyk's droid meets Jyn Erso on Jedha, but they actually meet much earlier in the film. Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Rogue One didn’t perform up to expectations in China. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney)

While it opened at number one, It earned only $31 million in its opening weekend. To compare, The Force Awakens earned $53 million during the same timeframe. Some are surprised given that two well-received characters are both Chinese, Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen. That being said, Hong Kong-based Lamplight Analytics suggested some in China felt it was pandering.

Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen in 'Rogue One' (Credit: Lucasfilm)
Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen in  Rogue One. (Credit: Lucasfilm)

The Hollywood Reporter suggests terrible air pollution in Northern China hampered ticket sales. Rogue One might not get a second chance to win the box office. Passengers opens Friday and Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are popular stars in China. Passengers also has backing from Dalian Wanda Group, a powerful conglomerate there.

