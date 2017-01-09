‘Rogue One’ Has Lackluster Opening Weekend Box Office in China

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a box office success in 2016. The Washington Post says Rogue One earned $477.3 million, so it’s not a stretch to imagine it will soon overtake Finding Dory’s $486.3 million haul. Yet, while Rogue One was a hit in the US, it might not be in China.

Rogue One didn’t perform up to expectations in China. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney) More

While it opened at number one, It earned only $31 million in its opening weekend. To compare, The Force Awakens earned $53 million during the same timeframe. Some are surprised given that two well-received characters are both Chinese, Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen. That being said, Hong Kong-based Lamplight Analytics suggested some in China felt it was pandering.

Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen in Rogue One. (Credit: Lucasfilm) More

The Hollywood Reporter suggests terrible air pollution in Northern China hampered ticket sales. Rogue One might not get a second chance to win the box office. Passengers opens Friday and Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are popular stars in China. Passengers also has backing from Dalian Wanda Group, a powerful conglomerate there.

