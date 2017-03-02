'Rogue One,' 'Doctor Strange' Lead Saturn Awards Nominations

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is at the top of the pack for this year’s Saturn Awards Nominations, with the film bringing in 11 nominations.It was a good year for Disney in other ways as well, with Steven Spielberg’s The BFG tying Doctor Strange with 10 nominations and Captain America: Civil War recognized in eight categories. Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them brought in six nominations.On the television side, AMC’s The Walking Dead brought in seven nominations, while close behind were HBO’s Westworld (six nominations) and FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke (five nominations).

The Saturns honor “genre” movies, encompassing sci-fi, fantasy, comic-book adaptations and horror films. The awards are given out by the The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films and are taking place June 28 in Burbank.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Doctor Strange

Suicide Squad

X-Men: Apocalypse

Best Science-Fiction Film Release:

Arrival

Independence Day: Resurgence

Midnight Special

Passengers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Trek Beyond

Best Fantasy Film Release:

The BFG

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Ghostbusters

The Jungle Book

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

A Monster Calls

Pete’s Dragon

Best Horror Film Release:

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The Conjuring 2

Demon

Don’t Breathe

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Train to Busan

The Witch

Best Action/Adventure Film Release:

Allied

Gold

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

The Legend of Tarzan

The Magnificent Seven

The Nice Guys

Best Thriller Film Release:

10 Cloverfield Lane

The Accountant

The Girl on the Train

Jason Bourne

Hell or High Water

The Shallows

Split

Best Actor in a Film:

Chris Evans (Captain America: Civil War)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)

Chris Pratt (Passengers)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Mark Rylance (The BFG)

Chris Pine (Star Trek Beyond)

Matthew McConaughey (Gold)

Best Actress in a Film:

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)

Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures)

Jennifer Lawrence (Passengers)

Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Narges Rashidi (Under the Shadow)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film:

Chadwick Boseman (Captain America: Civil War)

Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane)

Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond)

Christopher Walken (The Jungle Book)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film:

Scarlett Johansson (Captain America: Civil War)

Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange)

Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad)

Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters)

Betty Buckley (Split)

Bryce Dallas Howard (Gold)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor:

Ruby Barnhill (The BFG)

Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)

Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War)

Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls)

Neel Sethi (The Jungle Book)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)

Best Film Direction:

Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange)

Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book)

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo (Captain America: Civil War)

Bryan Singer (X-Men: Apocalypse)

Steven Spielberg (The BFG)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Best Film Screenplay:

Melissa Mathison (The BFG)

Eric Heisserer (Arrival)

Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick (Deadpool)

Jon Spaihts, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill (Doctor Strange)

Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water)

Chris Weitz, Tony Gilroy (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Best Film Editing:

Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt (Captain America: Civil War)

John Gilroy, Colin Goudie, Jabez Olssen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Stefan Grube (10 Cloverfield Lane)

Michael Kahn (The BFG)

Mark Livolsi (The Jungle Book)

Joe Walker (Arrival)

Best Film Production Design:

Rick Carter, Robert Stromberg (The BFG)

Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Stuart Craig (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

Guy Hendrix Dyas (Passengers)

Owen Paterson (Captain America: Civil War)

Charles Wood (Doctor Strange)

Best Film Music:

Michael Giacchino (Doctor Strange)

Michael Giacchino (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

James Newton Howard (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Thomas Newman (Passengers)

John Willians (The BFG)

