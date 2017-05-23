Roger Moore: He was dapper, smooth, posh - and certainly closer to Ian Fleming’s conception of Bond than Sean Connery

In the battle of the Bonds, Roger Moore was almost always considered to be second best to Sean Connery. In his hand-made shirts, fiddling at his cuff links, he was seen as too dapper, too refined. “Moneypenny,” he’d murmur at Lois Maxwell, arching those eyebrows which many thought were his most expressive feature. Whereas Connery was all machismo and bristling resentment of the status quo, Moore fitted right in.

“He had what we called the ‘Arrow collar’ look: too buttoned down smart,” Bond producer Cubby Broccoli said of him when he was first casting 007. “I could see, though, that he would develop into the character we wanted, which he did…” Broccoli added.

Bond is inevitably the starting point for any discussion of Moore’s career. During the 1960s and early 1970s, when he was appearing as Simon Templar in The Saint and then alongside Tony Curtis in The Persuaders! for Lew Grade, Moore was already a household name. Those roles can both be seen as dry runs for Bond. He was dapper, smooth, posh - and certainly closer to Ian Fleming’s conception of Bond than Connery.

Moore as Bond (right) in 'The Man With The Golden Gun' with Christopher Lee and Britt Ekland (Rex) More

What Moore’s detractors failed to notice was his size and physicality. Moore was over 6ft tall and very athletic. He wasn’t just some Rex Harrison or David Niven type in a tuxedo. His closest screen comparison was probably Cary Grant - even if he lacked Grant’s fleetness of delivery and movement. In his own dry way, he was very funny. In the Bond films, he played the straight man to the ever more outrageous series of character actors cast alongside him. Whether it was Clifton James’ Dukes Of Harzard-like Sheriff J.W. Pepper in Live And Let Die and The Man With The Golden Gun, Richard Kiel’s Jaws in The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker or, most bizarrely, Grace Jones’ May Day in A View To A Kill, his unflappable Britishness set off their foibles to perfection.

Tony Curtis (left) with Roger Moore (right) in hit TV series 'The Persuaders!' (Rex) More

Roger Moore’s screen persona was as much of a construct as that of Cary Grant. He didn’t grow up arching his eyebrows and wearing blazers. In fact, Moore was from a relatively modest background. He was a south London grammar school boy who grew up in Streatham. His father, George Alfred Moore, was a policeman - one presumes in the Jack Warner mould. Roger did National Service, attended RADA and made a very unprepossessing start in the movie business in the 1940s. He was an uncredited extra in Gabriel Pascal’s ill-fated and very expensive George Bernard Shaw adaptation, Caesar And Cleopatra (1945); he played a small part as a “stage door Johnny” in musical comedy Tottie True (1949), about gaiety girls in the 1890s. The best roles then were going to actors like James Mason and Stewart Granger - and he wasn’t getting much of a look-in.

