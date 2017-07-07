The Rock's new movie Rampage looks like it could be his craziest yet

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson looks plain exhausted in the still above, and one can hardly blame him. Having already taken starring roles in two 2017 movies – ‘Fast & Furious 8’ and ‘Baywatch’ – he’s got a third coming up in December’s ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.’

On top of this he’s now in production on his first major release of 2018, ‘Rampage,’ and starts work on his next film – action thriller ‘Skyscraper,’ with Neve Campbell – in one month’s time. And as if all that wasn’t enough, he’s recently joined the Academy.

Of course, while we might speculate that the exhaustion in the above photo isn’t entirely acting, Johnson isn’t showing any signs of slowing down – and ‘Rampage’ looks to be an appropriately larger-than-life adventure for the larger-than-life actor.

Reuniting Johnson with ‘San Andreas’ director Brad Peyton, ‘Rampage’ is an adaptation of a 1980s video game which centres on giant mutated animals destroying cities. Johnson takes the lead as Davis Okoye, a primatologist who shares a close bond with an intelligent gorilla he has cared for since birth.

However, that relationship is strained somewhat when a ‘rogue genetic experiment’ turns the gentle ape into a giant monster – with similar treatment dealt out to a wolf and a crocodile, as you might have guessed from the picture above.

‘Rampage’ will see Johnson joined by Naomie Harris (Bond’s Miss Moneypenny, recently seen in ‘Moonlight’) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (‘Watchmen,’ TV’s ‘The Walking Dead’), and looks set to be a bona fide kaiju epic.

Johnson has been chronicling the shoot on his Instagram, and his many pictures and videos give us tantalising hints of what’s in store. (Be warned that Johnson uses some strong language in both text and videos.)

Take this shot of a scene with Johnson and mo-cap actor Jason Liles, playing the silverback gorilla George: anyone else getting a Chris Pratt in ‘Jurassic World’ vibe?

Here we see Johnson side by side with his esteemed co-stars:

This shot gives us a clear hint of the epic scenes of destruction that ‘Rampage’ is sure to deliver:

And here’s Johnson almost literally taking flight, in what looks to be an eye-opening stunt:

This video sees Johnson shows ‘Rampage’ director Brad Peyton some love:

And who hasn’t always wanted to hear Johnson do an Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonation?

And in this most recent post from the ‘Rampage’ set, Johnson goes to lengths to explain how his movie running is very far removed from Tom Cruise’s movie running.

‘Rampage’ is set to open in UK cinemas on 13 April 2018.

Before that, we can see Johnson team up with Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ opening on Boxing Day, 26 December.

