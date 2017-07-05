The Rock's doppelgänger cousin is also his stunt double

You may think The Rock, with his toned physique and endless charisma is a one-off, but it seems not.

He’s got a doppelgänger. And he’s his cousin. And he’s his stunt double too.

Tanoai Reed has been a stunt performer since 1995, when he made his debut in the infamous flop ‘Waterworld’.

But not letting that slightly rough start hamper his dreams, he cracked on regardless, first stunt doubling for his cousin Dwayne in ‘The Scorpion King’ in 2002.

Credit: Instagram More

And since then he’s doubled for The Rock in movies like ‘Fast & Furious 7’, ‘Pain & Gain’, ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’, ‘San Andreas’, ‘The Other Guys’ and recently the reboot of ‘Jumanji’.

It’s not only Rock movies either – he’s appeared in ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’, ‘Iron Man 2’ and a host of others.

On the occasion of The Rock’s 45th year on the planet earlier this year, Reed too to Instagram posting a few candid snaps of the pair together.





“I’d like to wish the most realist, down to earth, humble, talented ( and almost as handsome as me), brother from another mother, my Uce Deuce Dwayne “DJ” @therock Johnson a very happy and blessed 45th birthday! I hope I look as good as you when I turn 45 in a year and a half?” he captioned.

“Thank you for being a great example not only to myself, but to all of the Polynesian youth, as well as every youth, woman and grown ass man from all over the world!? May the good Lord bless you with many more happy years to keep inspiring and sharing your Mana with the world!”





Awww bless the pair of them.

‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ is due out on December 26 across the UK.

Read More:

Avengers: Infinity War set photos

10 weird things about the Spider-Man movies

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer arrives



