The Rock's 2020 presidential campaign officially filed with US electoral commission

It remains unclear just how serious Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is about running for President in 2020 – but it seems some people are very keen on the idea.

‘Run the Rock 2020,’ a campaign committee to draft the wrestler-turned-actor for President of the United States of America in the nation’s next presidential election, is officially in motion.

The Hill report that the organisation’s filed with the Federal Election Commission this Sunday. However, it should be noted the paperwork was not filed by Johnson himself, but by a West Virginia resident named Kenton Tilford. The Hill note that “Tilford’s connection to Johnson and his motivation for filing the organization is not clear.”

Johnson claims to be registered independent, and has appeared at both Republican and Democrat conventions in the past. He has long spoken of his political aspirations, perhaps inspired by his friend and role model Arnold Schwarzenegger, who – in a career trajectory not too far removed from Johnson’s – went from bodybuilder to Hollywood superstar, before becoming Governor of California (but was unable to run for President as he was not born in the US).

While Johnson has often spoken of running for President in jest, notably in his appearances on Saturday Night Live, in some recent interviews he has spoken more seriously on the matter. He recently told GQ that “it’s a real possibility” he will run in 2020.

Johnson has been critical of President Donald Trump, remarking, “I’d like to see a better leadership,” and stating that he “completely disagree[s] with” Trump’s controversial Muslim ban.

He also addressed the matter on his Instagram account in June 2016, in response to a Washington Post article assessing his chances of becoming President:

One need only look at Johnson’s ludicrously hectic schedule for evidence of his work ethic and ambition. Reportedly work has just this week completed on his most recent production ‘Rampage,’ and he’s set to start his next, ‘Skyscraper,’ in less than a month. On top of which, he obviously spends a great deal of his time in the gym every day.

Does this mean he really is serious about running for President? And if so, is America really ready for two politically inexperienced celebrities in a row (both with experience in the WWE) to hold the highest office in the nation…?

Johnson’s next movie, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ opens in UK cinemas on 26 December.

