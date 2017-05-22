The Rock recreates that amazing viral bumbag picture for SNL

The Rock… rocks a bumbag like no one else can – Credit: Facebook

Remember when The Rock posted that picture of himself from the 90s?

Course you do. We all do.

It was back in 2014, and the shot showed a young Rock complete with hair, a chunky silver rope, a tucked-in black polo neck top, and some high-waisted blue jeans.

But the pièce de résistance was his leather bum bag. Or fanny pack, as they’re hilariously known in the US.





And now, the iconic-yet-casual shot has been recreated for ‘Saturday Night Live’ (it even has the tissue under the elbow, as seen in the original picture), for the occasion of Mr. Johnson being ushered into the ‘five-timers club’ – for those who have hosted the show on five or more occasions.

He joins a hallowed honour roll, including the likes of Alec Baldwin, Christopher Walken, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, John Goodman, Tina Fey, Ben Affleck, Danny DeVito, and Melissa McCarthy.

But back to the bumbag.

Speaking to People about the snap back in 2016, on the occasion of being named the magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, he said: “Alright, so here’s the thing. It takes a lot of confidence to rock a fanny pack. Put your thumb in the fanny pack. I’m giving a look.

“I’ve got a tissue underneath my elbow because I felt like my turtleneck was expensive.

“The funniest thing about this picture is, this is not a joke. I walked out of the house like this. Like: Hey baby, this is it, right?’”

Yes, The Rock. This is it.

