The Rock ramps up Fast & Furious feud, wants to poach cast-members for Hobbs spin-off

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson isn’t shying away from the behind-the-scenes drama around the new ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off movie planned for his franchise character special agent Luke Hobbs.

It was announced last week that a spin-off movie starring Johnson as Hobbs teaming up with Jason Statham’s master criminal Deckard Shaw is due for April, 2019.

However the news was accompanied by an unseemly outburst by Tyrese Gibson, who took to social media to lambast The Rock for delaying the ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ movie by a year to take up the spin-off.

It seems Gibson had appealed to Johnson in private not to sign up, but found his negotiation skills lacking. He later branded Johnson ‘a clown’.





In turn, The Rock is now suggesting that his ‘Fast & Furious’ cast-mates come on the Hobbs/Shaw spin-off ride with him.

Just not all of them.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool,” he said.

“Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum.”





He signed off with the hashtag ‘#CandyAssesNeedNotApply’, a reference to where the feud around the billion dollar movie franchise started.

In wrapping ‘Fast & Furious 8’ last year, The Rock sounded off about some of the male co-stars and their seemingly bad attitudes on set, branding them ‘candy asses’.

Whether Vin Diesel or Gibson will make an appearance in the Hobbs/Shaw spin-off remains to be seen, but with The Rock getting himself what could become a rival franchise – and with ‘Iron Man 3’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’ luminary Shane Black reportedly being courted to make it – the row should keep simmering nicely.

