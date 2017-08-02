The Rock's grown an AMAZING grey beard for film role

From Digital Spy

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson continues to surprise us.

As part of his official role as Hollywood's busiest man, Johnson is preparing to star in action thriller Skyscraper – and he's grown a grey beard for it.

The actor shared a video on Instagram, thanking his fans for "rockin' w/us" and saying "appreciate y'all":

In the video, Johnson says Uncle DJ is "delivering a package of gratitude" following a call from network HBO saying the ratings for his show Ballers are continuing to rise.

He addresses his grey beard as well, saying he's grown it for Skyscraper, which he "begins shooting in a week and a half".

Johnson will be joined by Neve Campbell in the Rawson Marshall Thurber-directed film.

The film's synopsis reads: "Former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford (Johnson) now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he's been framed for it.

"A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building… above the fire line."

Sounds exciting!

Photo credit: NBC Universal More

Johnson's other current and upcoming projects include the above-mentioned Ballers, the Indiana Jones-style Jungle Cruise, a Black Adam solo movie, a Fast & Furious Hobbs and Shaw spin-off, and the Jumanji reboot. Like we said, he's busy.

Skyscraper is due for release July 12, 2018.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment and tech news? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like