Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen Let Slip They Reprise 'Wonder Woman' Roles in 'Justice League'

Wonder Woman is the No. 1 movie at the U.S. box office, a critical and commercial smash that’s provided a much needed shot in the arm to Warner Bros’ DC Extended Universe. Yet even with the success of its Amazonian superhero saga only just sinking in, attention already is turning to Justice League, the next installment in the franchise. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, we learn that Gal Gadot’s heroine apparently won’t be the only member of the Wonder Woman cast returning for November’s DC all-star team-up.

In the joint L.A. Times interview with co-stars Gadot and Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen lets slip that both she and Wright will be returning to action in Justice League — and that their participation will shed some new light on the relationship between Gadot’s Diana and her mother Hippolyta, played by Nielsen:

“Gadot: Of course; the mother and daughter relationship is always a beautiful but complex relationship. I think that there’s a lot more to explore.

Nielsen: And [Wright and I] got to do more in Justice League as well. As sisters as well. Kind of badass as well. We can’t say much, but…

Wright: And more of the story, you get some of the history.”

[WARNING: ‘Wonder Woman’ spoilers follow!]

This is somewhat surprising news, given that Wright’s General Antiope doesn’t make it out of Wonder Woman alive. Whether it means Justice League will feature her in flashbacks to Diana’s youth, or whether she’ll be resurrected in order to help battle the forces of evil — a device that isn’t out of the question, given comic books’ long history of bringing back dead characters — remains to be seen. But if Zack Snyder’s film (with contributions by Joss Whedon) is really looking to unite many A-list DC heroes, it can only benefit from the participation of Nielsen and Wright, whose small but powerful roles in Wonder Woman are part of the reason the film has connected so forcefully with audiences.

For more from the Wonder Woman stars (including three consecutive telling one-word answers [“Never”] when asked how often roles like theirs in this movie come along), head over to the Los Angeles Times. Wonder Woman is in theaters now, and Justice League arrives on Nov. 17.

