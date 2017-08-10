Robert Pattinson reveals his astonishing tactics for avoiding paparazzi

Most celebs will wearily roll their eyes at the persistent hounding they receive at the hands of the paparazzi, but not Robert Pattinson.

He takes decisive action.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the lengths that he would go to to avoid being snapped in Hollywood almost defy reason.

He would switch cars and even clothes with his friends, so that he wouldn’t be recognised coming out of a place he’d been seen going into.

He’d also ride in the boots of cars ‘constantly’, and revealed that he didn’t go into a supermarket for six years, almost becoming a recluse.

On one occasion, GQ reports, he ‘had each of his friends call Ubers while he traded outfits with them in the restaurant bathroom, so that photographers wouldn’t know which car he got into, and then he sent all the Ubers in different directions’.

But the most impressive scheme was, understandably, the most complex.

Writes GQ: “At one point he had five rental cars and kept them, along with a change of clothes, in parking lots around town.

“If he was being followed, he’d dip into one of the lots, switch his clothing and his car, and leave.”

Describing the paps, he added: “They’re just losers trying to do their jobs.”

Oof.

Pattinson, who made his name in the ‘Twilight’ saga movies, is currently receiving serious critical heat for his role in crime thriller ‘High Life’.

You can check out the trailer below…

