Robert Pattinson Needs a Bankroll to Save His Brother in New 'Good Time' Trailer

Robert Pattinson’s Good Time looked like a winner from the moment its first trailer arrived ahead of its Cannes Film Festival debut in May — and the response to its premiere in France only underlines belief it may be one of the summer’s biggest surprises when it lands in U.S. theaters this August. That impression is reinforced again by its new promo (watch it above), which highlights plentiful quotes from its initial reviews, heralding it as genre piece par excellence.

Directed by siblings Josh and Benny Safdie (Heaven Knows What), Good Time stars Pattinson as a small-time hood on a perilous odyssey through New York City to get his partner-in-crime brother (Benny Safdie) out of jail — where he’s landed thanks to a bank robbery getaway gone awry. As the new preview makes clear, what ensues is an electric blast through the nocturnal underbelly of the City That Never Sleeps, all of it driven by Pattinson’s lead performance, which The Hollywood Reporter dubbed the movie’s “magnetic center… It’s a performance of can’t-look-away intensity without an ounce of movie-star vanity.”

Inspired by numerous ‘70s American cinema classics but guided by its own distinctively scraggly, high-energy vision, Good Time may prove that Pattinson is both an A-list movie star and a daring leading man when it races into theaters on August 11.

'Heaven Knows What': Watch a U.K. trailer for previous film by the Safdie Brothers:

