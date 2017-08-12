Robert Pattinson ‘gripped by urge to say something crazy’

Robert Pattinson said he has an urge to say the wrong thing in interviews to make himself appear more exciting.

The actor described the scream from the crowd at Comic-Con when he appeared to promote Twilight in 2008 as “the sound you hear at the gates of hell” and has admitted he still has to fight the impulse to say something inappropriate.

He told US celebrity site Entertainment Weekly: “I remember saying that and it was literally the exact wrong thing to say. It’s crazy.

Robert Pattinson said he often says the wrong thing (Matt Crossick/PA)

“But it’s funny that even as I’m promoting stuff now, I’m gripped by this perverse urge to say the opposite of what I’m supposed to say.

“It’s like a goblin dancing in my head and it keeps happening to me in interview after interview after interview.

“I’ve just had a week of giving bad, wacky answers about things. And I just keep thinking, ‘Play it cool, don’t say anything crazy’.”

The actor said he was worried about appearing boring (Matt Crossick/PA)

The actor continued: “I think I just keep wanting to pierce this fantasy bubble.

“I was on Stephen Colbert’s show yesterday and I could really feel by the end of the interview that there was this little demon, telling me, ‘You’re boring, boring, boring! Say something crazy, say something crazy!’.”

Talking about appearing on chat shows, he said: “There’s an expectation for a certain energy.

Former couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson gained legions of fans for their Twilight roles (Ian West/PA)

“It’s difficult because I feel like I’m wearing a lot of different hats at the same time.

