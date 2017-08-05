Robert Pattinson: My dog remark was a joke that spiralled out of control

Robert Pattinson has clarified remarks he made about being asked to pleasure a dog in his latest film – saying that he was joking.

The Hollywood star, 31, sparked controversy when he told US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about a scene in the movie Good Time involving his character, who has an affinity with dogs and believes he was one in a previous life.

“There’s this one scene we shot where basically a drug dealer bursts into the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job,” the British actor had said.

Pattinson recalled one of the movie’s directors telling him to “just do it for real man” but after he refused, a fake dog penis was made for the scene.

Now the former Twilight star has issued a statement to E! News, saying that he was not being serious.

“The story I told on Jimmy Kimmel last night seems to have spiralled out of control,” he said.

“What didn’t come across is that this was supposed to be a joke.

“No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the Good Time set.”

The actor added: “We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal.”

Pattinson portrays a New York criminal fighting to save his brother over the course of one night in Good Time, which received a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie is directed by brothers Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, who tweeted: “LOL this is NOT true.”