Robert Downey Jr vows to quit Iron Man before it’s ‘embarrassing’

Robert Downy Jr doesn't want to outstay his welcome - Credit: Marvel

Iron Man won’t be around forever…

And Robert Downey Jr admits he’ll bow out before it gets embarrassing.

During an interview with News.com.au the 52-year-old ‘Avengers’ star admits that he isn’t planning to play Iron Man forever… and it looks as though he has an idea when to bow out.

“I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing,” he said.

– Spider-Man Returns For Avengers 4

– Avengers Star Powers Boothe Dies At 68

– Avengers 4 Is NOT Called Infinity Gauntlet

But it’s a bit more than that…

Robert Downey Jr has been playing Iron Man since the 2008 solo film – the movie which kickstarted Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. And while he’s been there since the beginning, it looks as though he doesn’t want to overstay his welcome.

Robert Downy Jr appears alongside Spidey in the new solo movie – Credit: Sony More

“It’s this cyclical thing,” he went on to explain. “I could have said when the first Avengers came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop’. But to me it’s always about people and opportunities, like [working with] the Russos, who I adore.”

Of course, Joe and Anthony Russo directed ‘Captain America: Civil War’ as well as ‘The Winter Soldier’… and they’re about to take Marvel’s heroes on one hell of ride in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

But while Downey Jr is a natural Tony Stark, he doesn’t want to risk complacency.

Robert Downy Jr teaches Spidey a thing or two – Credit: Sony More

“Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well,” he explained. “I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [Marvel movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time.”

When will Robert Downey Jr. hang up his Iron Man armour?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see… but he’s due to appear in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ as well as the next two ‘Avengers’ movies.

After that… who knows.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

– Chris Evans Not Done With Captain America

– Avengers: Infinity War Starts Filming

– Spider-Man Confirmed For Infinity War