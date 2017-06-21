Robert Downey Jr. Shares 'Avengers' Set Photo With Doctor Strange, Bruce Banner, and Wong

That is a lot of super scientists!

Robert Downey Jr. on Wednesday got fans all riled up when he posted a picture of himself hanging out with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk) on the set of next year's Avengers: Infinity War.

"Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong... Help us #healthenet #afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros #sciencebros #benedictsquared," Downey wrote in the post.

The picture is fun, but more importantly, it gives a glimpse of Dr. Strange and Wong's new costumes. It is also clear Downey has on what looks to be his under (Iron Man) armor, which appears torn.

The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Marvel Studios film is due out May 4, 2018.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Explain Why Thanos Is Important:

Read more from THR: