Robert Downey Jr. Charity Contest Offers Trip to 'Avengers' Set

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is up for grabs for as little as $10. Well, potentially. Assuming that your luck holds, at least.

The latest Omaze campaign, launched in advance of this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, sees Robert Downey Jr. invite fans to the set of the next Avengers movie this summer. During that visit, the winner of the charity sweepstakes contest will get to help Downey decide which nonprofits benefit from his Random Act Funding organization.

As with all Omaze campaigns, entry into the sweepstakes is tiered, with different levels of donation including different rewards. Beyond the minimum level of $10, exclusive Homecoming merchandise available includes iron-on patches, T-shirts, and signed Funko Pop figures. For the big spenders, those who donate $7,500 will also receive original concept art for Homecoming, signed by Downey Jr.

The campaign runs through June 15. Click the following link for more information on how to ‘Go All-Access on the Next ‘Avengers’ Set with Robert Downey Jr.’

