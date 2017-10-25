Rob Zombie making a sequel to The Devil's Rejects

It’s been announced that writer-director Rob Zombie has plans to revisit the characters of arguably his best-loved movie, ‘The Devil’s Rejects.’

Bloody Disgusting report that the rocker-turned-filmmaker is poised to direct a “follow-up” to his 2005 sophomore feature. However – spoiler alert – it’s rather unlikely that it could be a direct sequel, given the final scene saw all the central characters killed off.

Instead, as BD speculate, it would seem more likely that any new ‘Devil’s Rejects’ movie would need to be either a prequel or some form of spin-off; but all this remains to be seen, as no plot details have been revealed at present, nor is there any indication of when Zombie and co. expect to begin production.

Itself a direct sequel to Zombie’s 1970s-set debut ‘House of 1000 Corpses,’ ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ centres on the criminally insane Firefly clan: siblings Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby (Sherri Moon Zombie), and Baby’s father Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig). On the run from the law, they take hostages at a desert motel, and all manner of cruelty ensues.

Arriving in cinemas a year after ‘Saw’ and two months before ‘Hostel,’ ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ was a key film in the 2000s wave of brutal ordeal horror which soon earned the disdainful label ‘torture porn,’ and Zombie was classed alongside the likes of James Wan, Eli Roth, Neil Marshall and Alexandre Aja as a ‘Splat Pack’ director.

It was met with a mixed reaction, with many put off by its relentless coarseness and sadism: a common complaint of Zombie’s work. However, 12 years on it remains the director’s most well-received film critically (even if that only amounts to a 53% Rotten Tomatoes score), and retains a degree of cult status.

Zombie went on to write and direct the ‘Halloween’ remake and its sequel, adult animation ‘The Haunted World of El Superbeasto,’ ‘The Lords of Salem,’ and ’31.’

