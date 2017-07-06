The Ritual gets an unnerving NSFW trailer

A group of friends head into the woods…

But it’s not long before they uncover ‘The Ritual’.

It’s the creepy new horror flick from ‘V/H/S’ director David Bruckner – ‘The Ritual’ stars Rafe Spall, Rob James-Collier, Arsher Ali and Sam Troughton as a group of friends who head off on a hike through a Scandinavian forest in honour of their recently deceased friend.

And this disturbing new trailer follows their expedition as it breaks down into madness.

They really shouldn’t have taken that short cut…

After heading off through the Scandinavian forest, it’s not long before the guys encounter something altogether grisly. A disembodied animal carcass, pierced on surrounding trees, is absolutely terrifying.

“What could do that?”

The Ritual channels classic horror in a brutal new trailer – Credit: Entertainment One More

Whatever it was, it looks as though they’re not alone in the woods… and when they encounter a creepy old house in the middle of nowhere, it looks as though they’re going to face more than their own demons.

“This is clearly the house we get murdered in,” one of them says, ominously.

‘The Ritual’ channels horror classics such as ‘The Blair Witch Project’… but it flips expectations on their head, puncturing the tension with some witty one-liners which seem to prepare us for the carnage to come.

They really should have gone to Vegas – Credit: Entertainment One More

Come to think of it, ‘The Ritual’ is definitely reminiscent of the horror-comedy ‘Severance’ – albeit far more sinister and serious. But the wry, British wit that comes along with the jump scares and creepy, horrific moments is just great.

And we can’t wait to find out what happens to the guys.

If they survive the trip.

‘The Ritual’ stars Rafe Spall, Rob James-Collier, Arsher Ali and Sam Troughton.

David Bruckner directed the movie based on a script by Joe Barton.

‘The Ritual’ heads to cinemas on Friday 13 October 2017.

