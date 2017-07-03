Risk's Laura Poitras on her new Julian Assange documentary, Chelsea Manning and being under surveillance

“I think he’s brilliant, I think you can say he’s a visionary in terms of understanding the internet, journalism and mass surveillance,” Oscar-winning director Laura Poitras says of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the subject of her new film Risk. It seems an enthusiastic enough endorsement but anyone expecting a hagiography of Assange will be surprised. As Poitras quickly adds: “I think he is a very flawed person in other ways.”

At times, the documentary is extremely jarring. You think you’re watching a film about whistleblowers, freedom of speech and hacking. Then, in footage of a meeting between Assange and lawyer Helena Kennedy, Assange uses casually sexist language. We see him having his hair cut, looking almost as if he is the Sun King in the Court of Versailles as followers and journalists scurry around him. His egotism becomes increasingly evident.

As Poitras points out, it is not only his attitudes toward women and gender that rankle. “I think he can hold views that are incredibly philosophical and complex and then others that are very reductive.” Assange is manipulative and (as he puts it himself) “ruthlessly pragmatic”. He’s a “strategist” whose “alliances will shift” depending on who can best help him achieve his long term goals. “Personally, I think it’s public that I have fallen out with him. I mean, we have it in the film where he says the film is a threat to his freedom and he is forced to treat it accordingly.”

Assange asked Poitras to take out the scene in which he talks disparagingly about the Swedish women who made allegations of sexual assault against him. She refused. As she argues, she is only using “his own words”. There is the obvious irony in the fact that Assange’s fame and notoriety rest on his willingness to disclose information others would rather see suppressed – and yet he wants his own secrets to be protected.

Risk is in no way a hatchet job. Its portrayal of Assange is nuanced and complex. On camera, he is philosophical, articulate and charismatic. He is vain too but he is generally very measured. Just occasionally, we see glimpses of his volatility. “There were a couple of times when he lost his temper and started yelling at me,” Poitras remembers the moments her subject flew “off the handle”.

Poitras started filming Assange and WikiLeaks in 2011, two years before she was contacted anonymously by Edward Snowden, who leaked her thousands of National Security Agency documents.

At first, Poitras thought that Snowden and Assange might have fitted into the same documentary. Then, she realised there was “no way” they’d work together – they were two separate stories. She set aside the Assange and WikiLeaks material and concentrated on the Snowden project, CitizenFour (2014) which won her an Oscar.

That left her with the problem of what to do with the earlier footage. By then, Assange, who had been frustrated that she hadn’t entrusted him with the Snowden material, had already been living for several years inside the Ecuadorian embassy in Knightsbridge. (He took refuge there in the summer of 2012 after he was threatened with deportation to Sweden to answer the allegations of sexual assault.)

An early version of Risk (one broadly sympathetic to Assange) was screened in Cannes in 2016 but the story was continuing to grow. Last year, WikiLeaks published emails from the Democratic National Committee and from former White House Chief of Staff John Podesta.

