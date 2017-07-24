Rihanna promises ‘visually thrilling film’ at Valerian premiere

Singer Rihanna strode onto the red carpet in London as she celebrated her role in Luc Besson’s sci-fi epic, Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

She wore a flowing red gown for the occasion as she greeted fans in Leicester Square on Monday.

Rihanna arriving at the premiere (Ian West/PA) More

The Umbrella star plays dancing, shape-shifting alien Bubble in the graphic novel adaptation, starring alongside model Cara Delevingne, Dane Dehaan and Clive Owen.

She told the screaming crowd: “I’m very excited to be here, I love London.

“When Luc Besson calls, you just go, you just show up.

I don’t care what it is, you just say: ‘Yes sir, I’m coming’.”

She also paid tribute to her director for being patient with her on set and “knowing I was new to this”.

Speaking of her character, who represents just one of the female heroes in the movie, she said: “I think of myself as a shape-shifter in terms of my music and my fashion, so I fell in love with her.”

Rihanna with co-stars Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan and director Luc Besson (Ian West/PA) More

She added: “It’s a visually thrilling film. I was blown away, I didn’t know what to expect.

“I enjoyed every moment of it”.

A whirlwind of stunning effects, Valerian marks 20 years since Besson’s 1997 futuristic cult classic, The Fifth Element, starring Bruce Willis.

He told the Press Association: “The Fifth Element had 188 shots with special effects, this one has 2,700, so it’s just another level.

“The (previous) film was cool but I have more experience now and as a director I am much more satisfied with this one.”

The film Cara Delevingne (Ian West/PA) More

Read More