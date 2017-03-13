Ridley Scott to Direct Drama About John Paul Getty III Kidnapping in 1970s

By Mia Galuppo, The Hollywood Reporter

Ridley Scott is set to direct Getty kidnapping drama All the Money In the World.

The Black List script from David Scarpa centers on the the infamous 1973 mafia kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. It focuses on Getty’s mother, Gail Harris, who fights to get him back while grandfather, oil tycoon John Paul Getty Sr., initially refused to pay the set ransom.

Sony will handle the worldwide distribution of the project, while Imperative Entertainment is set to handle production, which will begin in Italy.

Scott will produce under his Scott Free banner, along with Mark Huffam and Kevin Walsh. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will also produce, as well as Quentin Curtis and Chris Clark. David Beaubaire is overseeing the project for Sony.

The Getty kidnapping saga is also set for another adaptation, an FX series titled Trust from Slumdog Millionaire helmer Danny Boyle, which is now in the works.

Scott is currently finishing up the next installment in his Alien franchise, Covenant, and is producing the upcoming Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049. He is attached to direct the adaptation of Don Winslow’s drug running drama The Cartel.

