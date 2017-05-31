Richard Gere interview: My career has never been thought out. I just have always done whatever I wanted

Richard Gere isn’t Jewish himself but you wouldn’t guess the fact when you watch him in Joseph Cedar’s new film, Norman: The Moderate Rise And Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer. He plays Norman Oppenheimer, a small-time hustler and political strategist who befriends a low-ranking Israeli politician. Time passes and the politician’s career takes off – and so does that of Norman, at least for a while, as he becomes the politician’s American intermediary. Gere has received exceptional reviews for the film. The New York Times recently wrote he “had never been better” while the LA Times described him as “impeccable.”

The needy Norman is a long way removed from the American Gigolo-type roles that made Gere so famous. “The character was completely unique. I had no idea what I would do with it. That was probably the attraction. I didn’t have a clue how I would play this guy,” Gere reflects. “We spent about eight months, nine months trying to figure this guy out. Joseph (Cedars) made a point of making me aware of and feel the bedrock of where he is coming from – and a lot of that is 2000 years of Jewish history.”

As most profiles of Gere remind us, he’s a descendant of the Mayflower pilgrims. Nonetheless, it wasn’t that much of a stretch to imagine himself into the shoes of Norman Oppenheimer. “Well, I’ve lived in New York since I was 21. The Jewish experience is something that if you live in New York, it’s in your face all the time. You just take it for granted.” If you live in New York, he adds, you are almost bound to have “a Jewish sense of humour.”

The actor gained a reputation early on as an on-screen heart-throb with films like 'Pretty Woman', starring alongside Julia Roberts

“In my memory bank, my experience bank, there are versions of Norman that I’ve know for 45 years.” Gere continues. “The specifics of the Jewish thing. You know, spending time in synagogue, understanding much of the cultural psychology of where Jews came from and how they’ve learned to cope in the world was important to me. But, in the end, the reality was that the more questions I asked about the character, the further he was away from me. You can’t find this character rationally. You just have to jump in and do him. That became clear the more I explored him.”

To the outsider, it seems as if Gere is in the Indian summer of his career. As he grows older (he’s now 67) he no longer has to worry about being a heart-throb and starring in movies like Pretty Woman and An Officer And A Gentleman. He can take much more offbeat roles. We’ve seen him in recent years as a homeless man, eking out a perilous existence, in Time Out Of Mind (2014); as a Donald Trump-like hedge fund magnate in Arbitrage (2012); a wealthy but guilt-ridden old man in The Benefactor (2015), and as a smug and self-satisfied politician in The Dinner (2017). Put it to him that it must be liberating to escape the straitjacket of movie stardom and he responds in an indignant fashion.

“My career has never been thought out,” he insists. “I never engineered a career. I just have always done whatever I wanted. You’re restricted by what you’re offered…but the incredible list of brilliant directors and actors and writers I’ve worked with, you know I’m kind of amazed myself that I’ve been able to ride this career this long with such good people.”

Gere's 1982 film 'An Officer and a Gentleman', also starring Debra Winger, was a monster box office hit

