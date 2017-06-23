Richard Dreyfuss reveals why he keeps his Oscar in the fridge

Some keep their Oscars in their study or their library, while others (Emma Thompson and Susan Sarandon among them) plump for the downstairs toilet.

But not Richard Dreyfuss.

The star of ‘Jaws’ scored his golden statuette in 1978 for his leading role in Neil Simon’s ‘The Goodbye Girl’, at the time the youngest actor ever to win an Oscar.

And obviously, he keeps it in his fridge, clarifying his choice to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t like to brag, but I like everyone to know about it,” he said.

“Sooner or later, I know they are all going to go to the refrigerator.”

(Credit: Getty) More

Dreyfuss, now 69, made the remarks while attending the American Film Institute’s presentation of its Lifetime Achievement Award to Diane Keaton.

On the same night that Dreyfuss took home his Best Actor Oscar in 1978, Keaton won Best Actress for her role in ‘Annie Hall’.

“Diane and I never got to talk that night, but I thought it was totally appropriate that Annie Hall won everything it won and that I won what I won. It would’ve been out of balance for Woody to have won best actor, but he won everything else,” Dreyfuss says.

“And he deserved to win everything else. She was great, the script was extraordinary. It’s the greatest romantic comedy since the end of the Second World War.

“You can watch it now as if it’s brand new and get introduced to this grown-up, imaginative Woody Allen introducing this extraordinary, singular, eccentric woman.”

Dreyfuss is currently starring in the Fox drama ‘Shots Fired’.

Read More:

Fired Han Solo directors up for DC’s The Flash?

Daniel Day-Lewis announces retirement from acting

Avatar sequels start shooting in September