Review: Emma Stone and Steve Carell in 'Battle of the Sexes' are aces in this crowd-pleaser

For those who prefer flesh-and-blood super heroes to the comic-book variety, Battle of the Sexes offers a real-life wonder woman saga with the power to educate and inspire, focusing on the drama that went down both on-court and off when Wimbledon triple-winner Bobby Riggs challenged ladies tennis world champion Billie Jean King to a boys-against-girls exhibition match. The outcome is widely known, but the backstory proves boisterously entertaining — and incredibly well-suited to the current climate, as King was both fighting for her gender and exploring her sexuality in 1973, when the widely publicized face-off happened.

Stepping up their game considerably, Little Miss Sunshine duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris direct this perfectly cast crowd-pleaser, which reteams them with Steve Carell, who dons sideburns and a bad wig to play the 55-year-old Riggs — but is otherwise nicely matched to the extravagant gambling man’s larger-than-life persona. Still, it’s King whom nearly everyone will be rooting for here, especially since the 29-year-old was facing off against a kind of chauvinism that hasn’t necessarily gone away, and thoroughly modern La La Land star Emma Stone seems uncannily well-suited to the part. She’s an actress who generally seems out of place in period movies — but is just right to play a woman so far ahead of her time.

She fires the first salvo in the eponymous battle of the sexes after reading that the male players will be competing for a cash prize eight times that of the women’s — a discovery that inspires her and business partner Gladys Heldman (Sarah Silverman) to burst into an exclusive all-male club and confront the man they deem responsible: retired tennis champ turned USLTA honcho Jack Kramer (Bill Pullman, who sounds eerily convinced of the character’s Stone Age convictions). When Kramer refuses to make things equal, King announces her plans to form a rival league — what would become the Women’s Tennis Assn. — wooing the sport’s best lady athletes to her cause, even if it means taking a major pay cut up front.

Eventually, Heldman manages to book Virginia Slims as a sponsor for the WTA circuit, and while the cigarette brand’s “You’ve come a long way, baby” tagline suits the new league’s women’s-lib attitude, it doesn’t necessarily apply to the nearly half-century since. What makes Battle of the Sexes so compelling today isn’t how obsolete the era’s chauvinist attitudes were, but rather how little things have changed, both in sports and the world at large.

King’s coming out — if only to herself and her dreamboat husband (Austin Stockwell, looking like Scooby-Doo’s hunky blond friend Fred) — occupies a significant portion of the film, shining a light on more than just the conservativeness of the era, but the near-impossibility gay athletes faced (and still face) in being true to their identities, lest they lose sponsorships and perhaps even their place on the team.

Meanwhile, Carell’s character serves as an almost clownish mouthpiece for old-school chauvinist views, as Riggs goes on television to promote the match by spouting that women belong in the kitchen or the bedroom, and insisting that he can beat any female player on the court. He’s naturally competitive, to the extent that he’s attending therapy and Gamblers Anonymous meetings to calm the habit. But mostly, he wants to get out of the emasculation of his own marriage: Ever since tying the knot with the wealthy Priscilla (Elisabeth Shue), Bobby has been stuck working a boring office job — and he sees this match as a way to resurrect his celebrity. And he’s not wrong, adopting the men-on-top routine as a kind of shtick for those pre-politically correct times.

As recent events in Charlottesville, Va., have demonstrated, when a public figure starts to joke about such things, it allows those with far scarier convictions to relax their own filters, and suddenly, the national discourse has swung into ugly and entirely inappropriate territory — which Dayton and Faris don’t shy away from depicting, and which should give the film added resonance this fall (though it almost certainly would’ve been a full-on zeitgeist phenomenon had the country elected its first woman president).

