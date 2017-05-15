Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith originally gave Padmé a shocking ending

Star Wars prequel ‘Revenge of the Sith’ could have been awesome if Padmé (Natalie Portman) had been given her original ending.

During an Academy of Art University event in late 2016, Star Wars concept artist Iain McCaig revealed Padmé’s original ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’ ending and it turns out, she was a complete badass.

“You know those love scenes, all those great scenes where they’re intimately in the room together and talking and expressing great ‘love’ in awkward ways… as we all do. And then [Anakin] leaves. Moments later, in come the separatists, and right behind his back [Padmé] is starting the rebellion to overthrow him. Because Padme can see he’s becoming a monster.”

I mean, wow.

Here’s the full interview:

Essentially, this gives Padmé a much stronger character, and a far more pivotal role in galactic history. In fact, she’s far more like her daughter, Princess Leia. Sadly, this ending was completely removed from the final script.

But it doesn’t end there.

“At the end, [on] Mustafar, when she goes to see him… she has a knife in her hands. I know she does – check the concept art in the book. She gets off that ship with the knife, she runs up, throws her arms around him – he lets her. She’s got the knife at his neck – she’s going to kill him. He lets her… and she can’t do it. She loves him too much to stop him, even when he’s become the monster.”

Obviously, some of this made it into the final film.

Padmé does go to Mustafar but there’s no knife.

Unlike this piece of concept art which details the original exchange:

A very different encounter – Credit: Lucasfilm More

It’s quite something, and again it paints a much stronger picture of Padmé as a major influence on the galaxy far, far away. It’s just sad that these impressive moments never made it into the final movie.

It could have been a very different end for Darth Vader and a cool new beginning for the Rebel Alliance.

