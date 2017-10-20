Revealed: Hollywood's most and least profitable stars

Who’s the most profitable actor in Hollywood? Tom Cruise? Brad Pitt? The Rock?

Nope, it’s Emilio Estevez, obviously.

Thanks to his ‘brat pack’ purple patch through the 80s and 90s, he’s taken the crown, making $6.70 back for every dollar spent at the box office.

And sadly, thanks to a more prolific workload, Brad Pitt comes dead last, making studios a loss, returning just 10 cents back for every dollar spent.

Data compiled by PartyCasino looked at box office figures from 1980 to 2017, and found some other remarkable results.

Coming in as the second most profitable actor is Jean-Claude Van Damme, making $4.20 for every dollar spent, with Mel Gibson making $3.50, and Tyler Perry and Dudley Moore tied at $3.

But the loss makers are pretty shocking, considering their stature in the industry.

Following Pitt with 10 cents are Johnny Depp (20 cents), Robert De Niro (24 cents), Hugh Jackman (25 cents), and Sir Anthony Hopkins (26 cents).

Genre-wise, mystery movies do the best, returning $39.89 for every dollar spent, followed by horror ($34.13), and then documentaries ($7.38).

Among the least profitable, despite (or perhaps because of) their ubiquity, are action movies, returning $1.89.

A rep for PartyCasino told the New York Post that data for actresses was harder to come by, however, as ‘women, unfortunately, are less likely to be the top-billed actor for a movie’.

That said, a good bet is Rose Byrne, who returns $9.80, followed by Regina Hall ($3.50), and Octavia Spencer ($2.90).

Read More:

Terminator 6 shooting in March 2018

Abandoned Friday the 13th sequel revealed

I Know What You Did Last Summer turns 20



