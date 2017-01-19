'Resident Evil': Ahead of 'The Final Chapter,' Milla Jovovich Recaps the Franchise – And Maybe You Can Buy a Prop to Remember It By

To survive over the long haul, genre franchises have to walk a fine line: Keep things fresh, yet be sure to give the die-hards the things that made them fans in the first place. It can all get a bit messy for franchises with numerous installments, with lots of twists and turns in each chapter to remember over the course of their long-running stories. Thus, in the spirit of last week’s symphonic John Wick supercut, and ahead of next week’s debut of her Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Milla Jovovich is making it easy for Resident Evil fans to get back up to speed and for newcomers to dive in with a new, cheeky series recap (watch it above).

The above rundown provides a rapid-fire refresher course on the undead mayhem and absurdly convoluted plot of the first five Resident Evil films. Suffice it to say, Jovovich’s super-powered zombie killer has seen her fair share of carnage and chaos throughout her extended post-apocalyptic odyssey — which remains the finest big-screen adaptation of a videogame franchise to date (in large part because it shares only a passing resemblance to its interactive source material).

While this “Rewind” vignette aims to stoke anticipation to go see The Final Chapter, Premiere Props is hosting an auction for fans who want to take a little piece of the experience home with them. Beginning at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28, the day after the film’s release, it’ll handle the sale of 600 props from the production. Per Slashfilm, those items will range from small-scale weapons to costumes worn by Jovovich and co-star Ali Larter. Bidding has started online, via sites such as Collector.com, LiveAucitioneers.com, and Invaluable.com. Expect the competition for the stuffed zombie-dog to be heated!

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and co-starring Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, William Levy, and Iain Glen, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter begins play in theaters on Jan. 27.

‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’: Inside the Hive: