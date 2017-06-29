Research finds British movie business is 'ruled by nepotism'

Nepotism… movie business in the UK accused of ‘a pandemic lack of inclusion’ says new report – Credit: Sony Pictures

A new audit of the British film industry has found that it’s very much a case of it’s not what you know, but who you know.

Research commissioned by the British Film Institute also pointed out serious issues with diversity in the industry, women being paid less than men, and an over-reliance on unpaid work experience.

And now Barbara Broccoli, producer of the Bond movies, and Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Lucasfilm, which makes the ‘Star Wars’ films, are backing a new plan, assisted by £20 million of National Lottery money, to improve diversity in the industry.

“There is a culture of nepotism and a lot of the employers we spoke to just recruit via word of mouth,” said Heather Carey from the Work Foundation, which conducted the research.

“You tend to get that a bit in certain industries but in this industry it is kind of… that’s how it’s done. If you don’t have the network it is incredibly difficult to get in and progress.”

She added to The Guardian that there is ‘a pandemic lack of inclusion in this industry’.

According to the research, of the roughly 66,000 who work in the UK movie industry, just 3% are from a minority ethnic background, which compares with 12.5% nationwide.

Meanwhile, women in the business earn on average £3000 less their male equivalents, with 12% being from a less advantaged socio-economic background.

In addition, it’s been found that an average of 46 days of unpaid work experience is undertaken before getting paid work, while producers tend to use the same crews over and over, meaning it’s hard to get a foot in the door.

“We live in a diverse society and it is vital both culturally and commercially that our industry reflects this in front of and behind the camera,” said Barbara Broccoli.

“With industry, education and government uniting behind this new strategy and action plan we know that we will be able to increase the number of people working in film and ensure we have a representative workforce.”

Lucasfilm, meanwhile, has started a training programme in conjunction with the research, which will aim to level the playing field somewhat.

28 trainees have been recruited to work on the new ‘Han Solo’ spin-off movie, shooting at Pinewood Studios, 75% of whom are women, with 45% from BAME backgrounds, 68% being recruited from outside Greater London and while 36% received free meals at school.

“This initiative is meaningful for both Lucasfilm and the film industry at large. Diversity is just as important behind the scenes as it is on screen,” said Kathleen Kennedy (above).

“More points of view, more perspectives, and more voices will only make films better.”

