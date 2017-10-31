Report: Ron Howard reshot nearly all Han Solo movie, cost 'twice the budget'

It appears that the controversy around the young Han Solo spin-off movie shows little sign of abating, with news that it may have ended up costing twice its budget.

Long before ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ got its inspiring name, ‘Lego Movie’ and ’21 Jump Street’ directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were originally hired to make the movie, to much excitement from fans.

But it emerged in June this year that they’d been fired by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, over clashing visions for the movie’s tone (word at the time was that it was basically a comedy).

The rather more sober Ron Howard was then drafted in to complete the job, with what was said at the time to be ‘very usable’ material shot by Lord and Miller.

However, Star Wars fan site Star Wars News Net is citing sources on the movie who reckon that Howard has pretty much re-shot the movie in its entirety.

And as a result, the movie’s budget has reportedly ballooned.

On Star Wars News Net’s The Resistance Broadcast show (via Screenrant), ‘sources on the inside’ claim that ‘the reshoots ended up covering nearly all of the film, and potentially up to twice the budget’.

“Ron Howard was brought on board back in late June, and we were told at the time that there was only a few weeks left to film, that most of it was done. So this is crazy, we’re hearing that Ron Howard re-shot 80 percent or more of the movie,” the podcast adds.

Though it’s merely rumours at the moment, but if they’re based in truth, it could temper the profits of the second Star War spin-off movie, following ‘Rogue One’.

‘Solo’ has it all to do, however, if it’s to try and top ‘Rogue One’s billion dollar worldwide haul.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Thandie Newton, it’s due out on May 25, 2018.

