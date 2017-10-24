Renée Zellweger to play Judy Garland in movie of her final concerts

Renée Zellweger is set to play screen legend Judy Garland in a new biopic.

The movie will film in London in February, and will be set during the last months of the singer and actress’s life.

It will centre on Garland’s arrival in London for a five-week run of sell-out concerts at London’s Hippodrome in 1968, which had been renovated and renamed the Talk of the Town by impresario Bernard Delfont.

Garland was only 46 at the time, but was ‘exhausted and fragile’ on her arrival in the UK, and was said to be desperate to be home with her children, which put the shows in jeopardy.

The ‘Wizard of Oz’ star would die just months later from an overdose in 1969, just 12 days after her 47th birthday.

The film will be helmed by stage director Rupert Goold, who has directed the likes of Sir Patrick Stewart and is the artistic director of the Almeida Theatre in London.

‘The Crown’s Tom Edge has written the script, while the production will feature a host of Garland’s best-known music.

