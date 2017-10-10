Removing Weinstein’s CBE would send message to victims of harassment, MP says

Removing Harvey Weinstein’s honorary CBE would send a strong message of support to victims of sexual harassment and let them know those in positions of power are not free to act without respect for others, Labour MP Stella Creasy has said.

The producer, who has been fired from The Weinstein Company following a number of allegations of harassment, received the honour at an investiture ceremony at the Residence of the British Consul General in New York in 2004.

Prime Minister Theresa May has already expressed “concern” about the accusations made against the movie mogul, but said it was not a matter for Downing Street.

Creasy told the Press Association: “A CBE is an honour you get because you’ve done something that makes you someone our kids should look up to – not someone a woman should fear.

“It takes real courage to speak out against someone in a position of such influence – removing the CBE from Harvey Weinstein would send a strong message to victims of sexual harassment around the world that we believe them, and that being in a position of power doesn’t mean you can act without respect towards others.”

Mr Weinstein has been accused of harassing female employees and movie stars, and the controversy has led to calls for the Forfeiture Committee to look at the honorary CBE awarded for his contribution the British film industry.

