Reese Witherspoon explains her plan for helping female filmmakers

In 2016, just 7% of the Hollywood’s 250 top-grossing movies were directed by female filmmakers.

It’s a shocking statistic, but Reese Witherspoon – star of ‘Home Again’ a new rom-com from first-time director Hallie Meyers-Shyer in cinemas from 29 September – says she’s doing her bit to help female filmmakers to get a foot in the door.

“Making a film with a first-time female director is exciting,” Witherspoon told Yahoo Movies.

“It’s [Hallie’s] first opportunity to make a film and I was thrilled to be a part of that with her. I think any way you can participate, or help, another woman get ahead in our business is really important.”

‘Home Again’ director Hallie Meyers-Shyer with Reese Witherspoon More

In ‘Home Again’, Witherspoon plays a newly-single mother of two who moves into her late father’s huge LA home. Three young filmmakers move into the garden house, and “May to December” romantic hi-jinks ensue.

In 2016, ‘Legally Blonde’ star Witherspoon set up her own production company Hello Sunshine in a bid to get more female-focussed stories on screen. It’s proved to be a canny move with ‘Wild’ and ‘Gone Girl’, both produced by Hello Sunshine, earning Academy Award nominations, while their HBO miniseries ‘Big Little Lies’ – starring Witherspoon alongside Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley – recently won eight Emmys.

‘Home Again’ arrives in cinemas on 29 September.

