The Red Turtle: Watch an exclusive clip from Studio Ghibli's Oscar-nominated animation





This Friday sees the release of the latest Studio Ghibli animation ‘The Red Turtle’ in UK cinemas, and we’re delighted to share a never-before-seen clip from the film. Watch it above.

The castaway story, which features no dialogue, tells the story of a man who becomes shipwrecked on a desert island and meets a giant red turtle. Co-written and directed by Dutch-British animator Michaël Dudok de Wit, and produced by acclaimed Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli, ‘The Red Turtle’ arrives on our shores in a blaze of critical acclaim.

The film has been praised for its beautiful animation and deceptively layered story, and with a 95% RottenTomatoes rating, and an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, ‘The Red Turtle’ is not to be missed.

The Red Turtle UK quad (Studiocanal) More

The clip shows the moment a huge tsunami strikes the castaway’s island and it beautifully demonstrates the film’s eye-catching hand drawn style synonymous with the Japanese studio that brought us ‘Spirited Away’ and ‘Princess Mononoke’.

Here’s the official synopsis: Through the story of a man shipwrecked on a tropical island inhabited by turtles, crabs and birds, ‘The Red Turtle’ recounts the milestones in the life of a human being.

After debuting at Cannes in 2016 where it won Un Certain Regard Special Prize, the film has won a handful of animation awards including an Annie Award for Best Animated Independent Feature.

‘The Red Turtle’ is in UK cinemas from Friday, 26 May.

