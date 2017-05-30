The Red Turtle: Director Michaël Dudok de Wit on his unique collaboration with Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli is in a strange and fluctuating state as of the moment, pushed and pulled by the various retirements and un-retirements of founding member (and most celebrated contributor) Hayao Miyazaki; only this year, he came out of his announced retirement from 2013 with the intention of working on a new feature film.

Miyazaki's initial retirement saw the studio state that it was taking a break to re-evaluate its approach, prompting fears it may even shut down in the future.

Far from it: Ghibli has instead branched out and expanded its line of creative sight, launching into a co-production with Wild Bunch on Dutch-British animator Michaël Dudok de Wit's The Red Turtle, the beautiful and simple tale of a man who wakes up on a deserted island to find strange companionship with the film's titular brightly-coloured creature.

The film first debuted at last year's Cannes Film Festival, where it was critically acclaimed, before a run at the London Film Festival in October.

We spoke to de Wit about his incredible collaboration with the studio, from the inspiration he took from their animation to the trust and freedom he found Ghibli offers their directors.

A still from 'The Red Turtle' (Allstar/Sony Pictures Classics) More

Studio Ghibli specifically asked you to take on 'The Red Turtle' after seeing your short film? Is this true?

It’s almost unbelievable, but yes, it is true: the producers at Studio Ghibli asked me, out of the blue, to write and direct an animated feature. They added that this feature would be co-produced by Studio Ghibli and Wild Bunch, their international distributor in Paris.

What was it like when you received the news? It must have been an amazing feeling!

It was, and it took me months to come down. Meanwhile, I didn’t mention it to anyone. There were too many uncertainties and besides, both the Japanese producers and I tend to be very discreet with new projects.

Did you feel under pressure to adapt your style in any way to fit with Studio Ghibli?

I felt no pressure, on the contrary. The producers at Studio Ghibli asked me to propose a story and to propose a visual style. If we go ahead with this project, they said, it will be made entirely in Europe with European artists. Studio Ghibli has a tradition of making director’s films, in other words, on the artistic level the director has the final say.

A sea turtle destroys a shipwrecked man's raft every time he tries to sail away from a tropical island in 'The Red Turtle' (Allstar/Sony Pictures Classics) More

Read More