    ‘The Man in the Moon’ (1991)

    Baby-faced, and just 15, Reese posed with her co-stars Jeremy London and Tess Harper at the Hollywood premiere of her feature film debut, The Man in the Moon.
    (Photo: Getty Images)

    Red Carpet Flashback: Reese Witherspoon's most delightful red carpet moments

    Yahoo Movies Editorial

    Fresh off her Emmy-nominated performance in HBO’s Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon returns to the big screen weekend with her latest rom-com romp, Home Again.  Reese has been dishing up her Southern charm for the better part of two decades — whether it was in her first role as tomboy Dani Trant in The Man in the Moon or her Oscar-winning acceptance speech for her role as June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, Reese has proven time and again that she knows how to delight an audience both on and off screen.

    Click ahead to see Reeses’s 25 most delightful red carpet moments we could find — and we dare you not to smile along.