Red carpet flashback! 10 years of Jennifer Lawrence at premieres, awards shows

At 27, Jennifer Lawrence takes on what she describes as her most challenging role yet in the new Darren Aronofsky thriller Mother!, hitting theaters this weekend. With three films in production for 2018, we can look forward to more stylish red carpet appearances by the Oscar-winning actress in the future — and if the past is our guide, she’s a welcome presence at any movie premiere. For evidence, take a look back at 10 years’ worth of memorable red carpet moments starting with her professional breakthrough as a TV actress in 2007.